Museum Camps return this summer to Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Museum Center’s Museum Camps are back for in-person learning this summer.

Slots for campers are limited, but with a range of options for grades K-6, there’s sure to be a camp for every interest.

Camps go on sale to CMC members at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 and to non-members Feb. 8.

To keep campers safe, CMC is limiting the number of campers for each Museum Camp to allow plenty of space and to ensure there is plenty of equipment.

CMC is hosting Museum Camps at Union Terminal, the Blue Ash Recreation Center and Cincinnati Observatory.

Museum Camps begin the week of May 31 with the last camps running through Aug. 5. Each camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

To view a complete listing of Museum Camps with more information and to register, visit their website.

