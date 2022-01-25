NKY high-schooler beloved by teammates makes first basket on senior night

[Note: The lower graphic in the video mistakenly says “Rhyle” high school. We regret the error.]

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - It was a special senior night on the hardwood at Ryle High School Monday night as a member of the team who had never scored got his first bucket.

“This is my first shot with the team, I can’t wait.”



Senior Isaac Eibel from @RyleRaiderbball made the first shot 🏀 in tonight’s game against Trimble county.



Ryle won 86-42



Watch my full story tonight at 10 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ypzxra7XSb — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) January 25, 2022

Senior Isaac Eibel is a student manager for the Ryle High School men’s basketball team. He also has Down syndrome.

“He doesn’t let that hold him back from anything,” said Head Coach Keaton Belcher.

Isaac’s teammates make sure of that, including fellow senior Donovan Robinson.

“Isaac always has energy,” Robinson remarked. “He loves being with the guys. We love being around him.”

Said Isaac of his teammates, “They always have my back.”

That was especially true Monday night, when Isaac was in the starting lineup and made the first shot against Trimble County.

“He’s been waiting for this for as long as he’s been here,” said Robinson before the game.

Kelly Eibel, Isaac’s mom, was in the crowd to watch him make the basket.

“I’m just grateful that he’s had such a great experience,” she said.

For Isaac, it was that much more special because it happened with this team on this court.

“My teammates, they’ve always been there for me,” he said. “They help me a lot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.