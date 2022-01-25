Contests
Over-cron? Data show Tri-State may be past peak of winter surge

Transmission of the virus is slowing across the Tri-State's 14 counties, according to data from...
Transmission of the virus is slowing across the Tri-State's 14 counties, according to data from The Health Collaborative.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati could be on its way to putting omicron in the rearview.

Data released Monday by the Health Collaborative through a local arm of the National Institutes of Health appear to show plummeting rates of transmission in the Tri-State’s largest counties—Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont—and plateaued rates in the others.

View the full slide deck here. Compare with Friday’s data.

Case incidence rates in the Tri-State's 14 counties as of Jan. 24, 2022.
Case incidence rates in the Tri-State's 14 counties as of Jan. 24, 2022.

The Tri-State’s r-value, or the average number of people to whom one COVID-positive person transmits the virus, is 0.77, marking the first time in 2022 it’s come in below 1.

Hamilton County has the lowest r-value in the region at 0.65, down 0.5 points from Friday.

Tri-State r-values Jan. 21 vs Jan. 24
Tri-State r-values Jan. 21 vs Jan. 24

Seven Tri-State counties have r-values whose upper bounds are below 1, according to the data.

Last Friday, there were no counties in that category, and 12 of 14 had r-values whose lower bounds were above 1.

Ohio r-values Jan. 21 vs Jan. 24
Ohio r-values Jan. 21 vs Jan. 24

The data is less clear on hospitalizations. That’s unsurprising, as hospitalizations have lagged symptom onset dates throughout the pandemic. But it’s not insignificant either.

Omicron introduced a high degree of variance into metrics that previously had been highly correlated: cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ventilator use.

Hospitalizations remain the most important metric for policymakers, and any continued murkiness on that front naturally prohibits the drawing of conclusions.

What do the hospitalization data actually say though? It is—provisionally—good news.

The weekly average percentage of Tri-State hospital beds occupied by COVID patients is declining for the first time in 2022, according to the data.

Moreover the total number of COVID patients in Tri-State hospital beds has fallen or remained stable for four consecutive days.

COVID patients in Tri-State hospitals Jan. 24
COVID patients in Tri-State hospitals Jan. 24

