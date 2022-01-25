Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas woman is facing charges after police say she asked a mother in a Walmart checkout line if she could buy her baby boy.

Rebecca Taylor, 49, is charged with sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony in the state of Texas. She was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond, KPRC reports.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Taylor approached a mother and her two children in the self-checkout line at a Walmart in Crockett. She allegedly asked about buying the younger of the two children, a baby boy, for $250,000.

The mother thought Taylor was joking at first and “told her no amount of money would do,” police wrote, as reported by The Messenger.

But Taylor persisted, allegedly saying she had wanted to buy a baby for a long time. At one point, police say she called the child’s name, which the mother says she never told her.

As the mother and her children left Walmart, Taylor screamed at them in the parking lot, offering $500,000 for the baby and threatening to take him, according to the affidavit.

The mother got her children safely away from Taylor before reporting the incident to police, KPRC reports.

Police say surveillance footage from Walmart appears to match the mother’s account.

If convicted, Taylor could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to The Messenger.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
Coroner IDs man killed in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City this weekend to play the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tickets for Bengals AFC Championship game now on sale
David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man
Cincinnati Bengals Game Balls went to The Holy Grail, Jeff Ruby's Precinct, 16 Lot Brewery and...
Bengals give 4 Game Balls to Cincinnati businesses
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision

Latest News

Authorities along the Minnesota and North Dakotas border with Canada are investigating a human...
Border agent speaks out after human smuggling case that left 4 dead
Colder air is flowing into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Colder air moves in
The judge said the jurors who will decide whether to recommend the death penalty for the 2018...
Judge rules jurors can see Nikolas Cruz's Instagram photos
A 22-year-old Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning...
Man charged with murder, arson in Tenn. deputy's death