Symmes Township bakery creating sweet treats for Bengals tailgate parties

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are looking for Cincinnati Bengals-themed sweet treats for your next watch party, look no further.

Staff at A Spoon Fulla Sugar bakery on Montgomery Road is busy baking and decorating Joe Burrow sugar cookies (yes, with the famous glasses). They also have Ja’Marr Chase and “Money Mac” ones too.

You can stop by the bakery or call ahead to pre-order.

Click here to contact them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.