Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Toledo man offers to plow veterans’ driveways for free

By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is using snow days as a way to say thank you to veterans by plowing their driveways for free.

Brad McClure, 52, prides himself on being a good neighbor. “I’ve always been the type that’s about neighbors helping neighbors,” McClure said.

After plowing his neighbors’ driveways for several years, he decided he wanted to help more people and posted to Facebook that he was offering free help for elderly and disabled veterans. “This fall I started advertising to do all disabled veterans driveways throughout the city of Toledo for free.”

Monday, he spent several hours clearing driveways and sidewalks for veterans, including at the home of Navy veteran Robert Walters.

“I have a little bit of PTSD and had a heart attack last year,” said Walters. “He’s a Godsend, because I can’t do this stuff anymore.”

McClure said doing the act of service for free is a way to give back to those who served our country.

“The looks on their faces and just their sighs of relief,” said McClure. “It eases my mind and heart to do the right thing.”

If you know of a veteran who needs their driveway cleared of snow, contact Brad McClure at: 419-270-5637

A GoFundMe was created to help support McClure and his snow plowing service. To make a donation, click here: https://gofund.me/ec5be143

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
Coroner IDs man killed in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City this weekend to play the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tickets for Bengals AFC Championship game now on sale
Eric Duke
Friends of man killed in I-275 shooting seek answers amid self-defense claim
Sheriff Richard Jones addresses masks during COVID update
Sheriff Jones discloses ‘immense’ change of heart about pandemic
David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man

Latest News

You can find these cookies, cakes and more at A Spoon Fulla Sugar on Montgomery Rd.
Symmes Township bakery creating sweet treats for Bengals tailgate parties
Local bakery making Bengals treats
Local bakery making Bengals treats
One person was killed in a house fire in Boone County early Tuesday morning.
Female killed in Boone County fire; male injured trying to rescue her
Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse
Former Addyston police chief to plead out in ‘machine gun scheme’: court docs
Summer camps are back at CMC.
Museum Camps return this summer to Cincinnati Museum Center