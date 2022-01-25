Uzomah key part of Bengals playoff run to AFC Championship

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - C.J. Uzomah was a rookie the last time the Bengals made the NFL Playoffs in the 2015 season, but that was a short stint during that NFL Postseason (one and done for Cincinnati).

This time, Uzomah is a key part of Cincinnati’s playoff run to the AFC Championship Game as the top tight end for the league’s seventh-best scoring offense.

Not only that, Uzomah delivered a passionate pregame speech before Cincinnati’s divisional-round win, 19-16 over the number one seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.

He is in full support of Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow’s message that the Bengals are tired of the underdog narrative tied to Cincinnati.

“It hit me to say it is us after Franchise (Burrow) said he was tired of hearing the ‘why not us.’ It makes us sound like we’re the underdogs and we’re not.

“We, in our heart of hearts, believe we’re the best team in this league. Kind of having that ‘why not us’ thing is kind of like we’re being passive and we’re being shy. After Burrow said, that I was like, all right, dope, from ‘why not us’ to ‘it is us,’ that makes more sense,” Uzomah said.

After a torn right Achilles abruptly ended Uzomah’s 2020 season in week two, Uzomah has a career-high 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns this season.

But his impact goes well beyond the numbers.

Brandon Marcello covered Uzomah’s career during his college days at Auburn.

Now a national college football writer for “247Sports,” Marcello said he is not surprised by Uzomah’s progress after being drafted in the 5th round in 2015.

“Not only an understanding of team dynamics but also how to handle things publicly with the fan base, and I’m sure his fans there have seen he’s very outgoing and entertaining,” Marcello said.

Uzomah and the Bengals get their shot at the third AFC Conference title in franchise history this weekend.

Kickoff is 3:05 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

