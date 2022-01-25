Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Watch party at Paul Brown Stadium for AFC Championship game could happen

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against...
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Even though the Cincinnati Bengals will play the AFC Championship in Kansas City, Paul Brown Stadium could still be filled with fans come Sunday.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece said it would be a “good thing” to host a watch party at Paul Brown Stadium for the game.

Reece said she was contacted about the possibility of doing a watch party event similar to what other cities have done in the past.

She said the administrators are working to see if the Paul Brown Stadium watch party can happen.

With the drive to Kansas City from Cincinnati being more than eight hours, a watch party in The Jungle would give Bengals fans a place to be together for the franchise’s biggest game in years.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs begins at 3:05 p.m. ET.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
Coroner IDs man killed in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City this weekend to play the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tickets for Bengals AFC Championship game now on sale
Eric Duke
Friends of man killed in I-275 shooting seek answers amid self-defense claim
Sheriff Richard Jones addresses masks during COVID update
Sheriff Jones discloses ‘immense’ change of heart about pandemic
David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah
Uzomah key part of Bengals playoff run to AFC Championship
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the...
Bengals shop sells out of Evan McPherson jerseys
Isaac Eibel and his Ryle High School teammates.
NKY high-schooler beloved by teammates makes first basket on senior night
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Bengals just beat Chiefs a few weeks ago to clinch AFC North Title