Watch party at Paul Brown Stadium for AFC Championship game could happen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Even though the Cincinnati Bengals will play the AFC Championship in Kansas City, Paul Brown Stadium could still be filled with fans come Sunday.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece said it would be a “good thing” to host a watch party at Paul Brown Stadium for the game.

Reece said she was contacted about the possibility of doing a watch party event similar to what other cities have done in the past.

She said the administrators are working to see if the Paul Brown Stadium watch party can happen.

With the drive to Kansas City from Cincinnati being more than eight hours, a watch party in The Jungle would give Bengals fans a place to be together for the franchise’s biggest game in years.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs begins at 3:05 p.m. ET.

