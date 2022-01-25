WB I-74 opens from fatal crash in SE Indiana, state police say
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for more than two hours early Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.
The crash was reported at 6:04 a.m. between the exits for Batesville and Greensburg, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a police spokesman.
It involved two vehicles, he said, adding that he was not sure if the person who died was one of the drivers or a passenger.
The incident remains under investigation.
