WB I-74 opens from fatal crash in SE Indiana, state police say

Westbound Interstate 74 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for more than two hours...
Westbound Interstate 74 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for more than two hours early Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.(Indiana State Police)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for more than two hours early Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash was reported at 6:04 a.m. between the exits for Batesville and Greensburg, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a police spokesman.

It involved two vehicles, he said, adding that he was not sure if the person who died was one of the drivers or a passenger.

The incident remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

