Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 students in custody, school system says

Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.
Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.

Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Union City police are investigating the stabbing.

Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and...
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says
Eric Duke
Friends of man killed in I-275 shooting seek answers amid self-defense claim
Cincinnati Bengals fans heading to Kansas City to watch the team play in the AFC Championship...
Bengals Road Trip! Bus ride offered to Arrowhead Stadium
Sheriff Richard Jones addresses masks during COVID update
Sheriff Jones discloses ‘immense’ change of heart about pandemic
Westbound Interstate 74 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for more than two hours...
Police identify man killed in wrong-way, head-on I-74 crash

Latest News

A healthy diet can boost your immune system.
A healthy diet can boost your immune system
A now-former New Miami girls basketball and softball coach is accused of having a sexual...
Former New Miami coach charged with having sex with student, destroying evidence
Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
Blinken: No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida