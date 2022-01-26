‘An act of God:’ Hamilton church opens doors to homeless amid arctic freeze

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - With temperatures dropping Tuesday night, a Hamilton church is opening its doors to those experiencing homelessness.

Open Arms Community Church is giving folks a warm place to stay during the harsh winter weather.

Donald Sorrell has been experiencing homelessness for years. He says his biggest concern is the arctic wind chills he’s been experiencing.

“You don’t realize you take the necessities for granted,” Sorrell said Tuesday.

Pastor Michael Botts and his wife, Kelly, only heard about the cold weather expected overnight early Tuesday evening.

“I sent him a message and I said, ‘What are we going to do?’” Kelly recalled. “And he said, ‘I guess we’re going to open the church tonight.’”

Open Arms Community Church is doing just that. It’s offering two meals—dinner and breakfast—clothes and even a few encouraging words.

“I know there was a few people that died because it got so cold in the evenings, and it’s just because they didn’t have a place to stay,” said Botts.

The pastor says all winter long he’ll open the doors of his church when the overnight temperatures fall below 15 degrees. Doors will close at 9 a.m. the following morning.

Sorrell is thankful.

“This is no mistake,” he said. “This is an act of God.”

