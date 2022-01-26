Contests
Arctic Blast: Coldest air so far this season

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Arctic air is flowing into the FOX19 NOW viewing area, bringing subzero wind chills and the coldest air so far this winter season, says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

It’s 6 degrees with a wind chill of -6 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

That’s the coldest we’ve been at CVG since Feb. 17, 2021, when a low of 4 was recorded, along with subzero wind chills, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The all-time record for coldest temperature on this date at CVG remains -10 degrees in 1887.

Getting back to more modern times, it’s 7 degrees with a wind chill of -6 in West Chester Township.

Further north, Union County is sitting at 1 degree and -13 wind chill, according to the weather service.

Later, cold sunshine will dominate Wednesday with a high of 25 degrees, Marzullo says.

Clouds will build Thursday as we warm into the 30s.

Expect a few flurries in the afternoon and some light snow Thursday night into Friday afternoon, Marzullo says.

We could see some minor accumulation east of the city.

The two-week temperature outlook calls for high temperatures to rebound after this chilly stretch to warmer than normal as we head past Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, according to Marzullo.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

