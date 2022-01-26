Arctic Blast: Coldest air so far this season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Arctic air is flowing into the FOX19 NOW viewing area, bringing subzero wind chills and the coldest air so far this winter season, says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

It’s 6 degrees with a wind chill of -6 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

That’s the coldest we’ve been at CVG since Feb. 17, 2021, when a low of 4 was recorded, along with subzero wind chills, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The all-time record for coldest temperature on this date at CVG remains -10 degrees in 1887.

Getting back to more modern times, it’s 7 degrees with a wind chill of -6 in West Chester Township.

Further north, Union County is sitting at 1 degree and -13 wind chill, according to the weather service.

Later, cold sunshine will dominate Wednesday with a high of 25 degrees, Marzullo says.

Clouds will build Thursday as we warm into the 30s.

Expect a few flurries in the afternoon and some light snow Thursday night into Friday afternoon, Marzullo says.

We could see some minor accumulation east of the city.

The two-week temperature outlook calls for high temperatures to rebound after this chilly stretch to warmer than normal as we head past Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, according to Marzullo.

