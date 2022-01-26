Bengals run means ‘everything’ to young superfan with dire diagnosis

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You won’t find many families for whom the Bengals’ playoff run means more that of River Blank.

This 10-year-old is as big a Bengals fan as they come. He watches every game. He knows most every player. He goes crazy when they win.

He “eats, sleeps and breathes the Bengals,” according to his father, Travis.

Just the same, there is much about River’s fandom that’s special—that sets him apart.

First and foremost, he is a consummate believer. Asked whether he always knew the Bengals would beat the first-seeded Titans last Saturday in a game they were projected by nearly everyone to lose, River smiles and nods, “Yeah.”

Something to do with being 10 perhaps; the hardship of Cincinnati sports accumulates like a patina.

But there’s also River’s infectious enthusiasm, his deep-seeded love for the orange and black, both on display in the video his father recorded of him celebrating that win in Nashville.

“With my little boy, it’s everything to me,” said Travis Blank, River’s dad. “It goes way beyond football.”

And that’s the heart of it for Travis and the rest of River’s family. The Bengals’ playoff run comes ahead of what could be a difficult stretch for the 10-year-old, full of hospital beds and physical therapy—and casts, always more casts—and the prospect, however small, that River might not survive.

River has infantile scoliosis. Through the years he’s been in cast after cast—and he’s shown off his Bengals love there too, with stickers and drawings. But his family says his condition is getting worse.

“His spine is literally going into his heart and lungs,” Travis explained.

Next month, River is scheduled to be evaluated for another surgery to help straighten his spine.

“It’s a huge surgery,” Travis said. “He stands a good chance of not making it. He stands a good chance of being paralyzed.”

Because River’s future is uncertain, his family is cherishing every moment of the playoff run.

“To us, I mean, this is everything,” Travis said. “To that little boy in there, this is his life. The Bengals… He eats, sleeps, breathes the Cincinnati Bengals.”

River says his favorite players are Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

He says his Higgins jersey is lucky, as they haven’t lost when he’s worn it all season, including last Saturday.

He’ll wear it again on Sunday when the Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead.

Until then, he’s got a message for the team.

“Play like you’ve been playing the last few games, since the Raiders game,” he said.

