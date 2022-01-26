Death of woman found outside Fenwick High School investigated as possible hypothermia, coroner says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an elderly woman found outside Bishop Fenwick High School early Wednesday as possible hypothermia, Coroner Russell Uptegrove tells FOX19 NOW.

Her body was spotted shortly after 7 a.m. outside the private Catholic school off Ohio 122, east of the Interstate 75 interchange, according to the coroner’s office.

Morning lows across the Tri-State bottomed out in the single digits with subzero wind chills for what was our coldest air so far this winter season, according to the National Weather Service.

In Middletown, temperatures were even colder. The low was recorded at 3 degrees with calm wind between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., the weather service says.

Uptegrove said he was not sure how long the woman was outside before she was found.

“She could have had a heart attack or a fall,” he said. “We have to rule those things out but, because of how cold it was last night and being outside, hypothermia is certainly a possibility to consider.”

Warren County does not have a morgue, so she was taken to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office in Blue Ash for an autopsy.

Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced. Lengthy exposures will eventually use up your body’s stored energy, which leads to lower body temperature.

A body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well.

This makes hypothermia especially dangerous, because a person may not know that it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it, the CDC says.

Victims of hypothermia are often older adults with inadequate food, clothing or heat and/or people who remain outdoors for long periods—the homeless, hikers, hunters, etc. or babies sleeping in very cold rooms, according to the CDC.

