Family of mother, daughter killed in I-75 crash await charges one year later

Harrison Township, Ohio (WXIX) - Monday marked the anniversary of a crash that killed two Hamilton women north of Greater Cincinnati.

A year and a day later, their loved ones are still waiting for answers, left in the dark about what if any charges will be filed against the driver who allegedly hit them.

The crash happened on southbound I-75 near Benchwood Road in Montgomery County.

Investigators say two cars were stopped on the right berm waiting for a two truck—the first car abandoned and the second behind it with Sarenthia Traylor, 53, in the driver’s seat and her daughter, 28-year-old Cesere “CC” Traylor, a passenger.

A Chrysler 300 then drove onto the shoulder and hit the car from behind, causing a chain reaction crash.

Sarinthia died on the way to the hospital; CC died at the hospital one day later.

“She shouldn’t have had to die like that,” said Cesere Hall, Sarinthia’s sister and CC’s namesake. “It was violent.”

The other two drivers sustained minor injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said at the time drug use was not suspected as a cause.

Sarenthia Traylor (left) and Cesere “CC” Traylor (right) (Provided)

“It ripped the heart out of our family, and I tell them to just keep going,” Hall said.

She continued through tears, “Her death was unfair… My sister was supposed to be a bridesmaid in my wedding… but she wasn’t there… I miss her so much.”

CC—a “joy,” Hall says—was also mother to three girls, now ages 12, 7 and 19 months. They now live with their uncle.

Hall explains the family awaits word from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office about charges, saying they “deserve to know what happened.”

At the same time, she concedes the possibility that the crash was an accident, albeit a “devastating” one.

OSP says the lengthy process of acquiring cell phone records has prolonged the timeline of the investigation.

The prosecutor’s office says they received OSP’s crash reconstruction report in December. They tell us they don’t know whether they will be filing charges.

“I would like justice to be done,” Hall said. “Absolutely.”

