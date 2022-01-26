Contests
Former New Miami coach charged with having sex with student, destroying evidence

A now-former New Miami girls basketball and softball coach is accused of having a sexual...
A now-former New Miami girls basketball and softball coach is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student last year and a warrant is out for her arrest on a 10-count indictment.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A now-former New Miami girls basketball and softball coach is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student and destroying evidence.

A Butler County grand jury indicted Ashley Ra-Nae Rison of Hamilton on eight counts of sexual battery and one charge each of tampering with evidence and furnishing alcohol to an underage person.

She was booked into the county jail Wednesday afternoon, jail officials confirmed.

“It’s a serious case,” Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said. “We take these cases very seriously.”

According to the indictment, Rison engaged in sexual conduct with the student eight times in April 2021. She also is accused of supplying the student with alcohol in March 2021 and tampering with evidence in May 2021 to impede an investigation.

She quit her job at New Miami on May 3, 2021, the same day the alleged crimes were reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“Ashley Ra-Nae Rison is no longer employed by the New Miami Local School Board. Effective May 3, 2021, Ms. Rison resigned her position as Paraprofessional and Coach. New Miami Local Schools has no further comment at this time,” Superintendent Rhonda Parker told FOX19 NOW in a statement.

Gmoser declined to discuss details of the case but did say “We are not alleging a rape by force.”

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

