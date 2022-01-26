Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Friend of Florida tax collector in Gaetz case pleads guilty

Court documents showed that Joseph Ellicott pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit...
Court documents showed that Joseph Ellicott pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud and distribution of a controlled substance.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former employee in the office of a Florida tax collector whose arrest triggered an investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has pleaded guilty to fraud and drug charges.

Court documents showed that Joseph Ellicott pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud and distribution of a controlled substance.

Ellicott was a friend of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg and was hired as a special projects manager in the tax collector’s office.

Greenberg is currently in jail awaiting sentencing in federal court in March. He is facing up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last May to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., listens during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington,...
FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., listens during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Court documents said that Ellicott served as an intermediary for a bribe and kickback scheme between Greenberg and an outside contractor after Greenberg took office in 2017. The contractor submitted inflated invoices to the tax collector’s office in exchange for paying Greenberg $6,000, according to court documents.

Court documents also said that Ellicott earned $5,000 over two years by selling Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, though court documents suggested prosecutors will ask for less time. Under the plea deal, Ellicott is required to pay back any money he earned illegally to Seminole County and cooperate with federal authorities in their ongoing investigation.

Greenberg’s plea agreement with prosecutors also requires continued cooperation with an ongoing probe into sex trafficking.

His cooperation could play a role in an ongoing investigation into Gaetz, a Republican who represents much of the Florida Panhandle. Gaetz was accused of paying a 17-year-old girl for sex. He has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and...
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says
Eric Duke
Friends of man killed in I-275 shooting seek answers amid self-defense claim
Cincinnati Bengals fans heading to Kansas City to watch the team play in the AFC Championship...
Bengals Road Trip! Bus ride offered to Arrowhead Stadium
Cincinnati police recruit John Brown
Mom of Cincinnati police recruit who suffered medical emergency wants to know what happened
Westbound Interstate 74 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for more than two hours...
Police identify man killed in wrong-way, head-on I-74 crash

Latest News

Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of...
Report: Shark bites on the rise again
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed signals plan to start raising rates as soon as March to combat high inflation
Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
The Justice Department says a Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the man who held...
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers