CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Firefighters and Duke Energy crews responded to a gas leak in St. Bernard early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Multiple residents reported smelling it in the area of the 4700 block of Tower Avenue starting at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers say.

Gas leaks smell like rotten eggs, sewage, or sulfur.

“It freaked me out at first,” said Beth Mehran, who immediately went outside and called 911.

She said St. Bernard firefighters came by and told her they received reports about the gas leak from other residents across the community and they were working to locate it. They told her it was safe to go back inside her home.

A short time later, St. Bernard police gave residents an update on Facebook:

“We received an update from the fire department; they located the source of the odor of natural gas. Evidently, a propane tank was leaking at the construction site by the school. The situation has been adjusted and residents are safe.”

Dispatchers say no residents had to be evacuated.

All crews cleared the scene by 6:45 a.m.

“I was super glad to hear it was just a propane tank and not a major natural gas leak,” Mehran said.

