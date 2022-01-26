Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Gas leak in St. Bernard

Firefighters and Duke Energy crews responded to a gas leak in St. Bernard early Wednesday,...
Firefighters and Duke Energy crews responded to a gas leak in St. Bernard early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Firefighters and Duke Energy crews responded to a gas leak in St. Bernard early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Multiple residents reported smelling it in the area of the 4700 block of Tower Avenue starting at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers say.

Gas leaks smell like rotten eggs, sewage, or sulfur.

“It freaked me out at first,” said Beth Mehran, who immediately went outside and called 911.

She said St. Bernard firefighters came by and told her they received reports about the gas leak from other residents across the community and they were working to locate it. They told her it was safe to go back inside her home.

A short time later, St. Bernard police gave residents an update on Facebook:

“We received an update from the fire department; they located the source of the odor of natural gas. Evidently, a propane tank was leaking at the construction site by the school. The situation has been adjusted and residents are safe.”

Dispatchers say no residents had to be evacuated.

All crews cleared the scene by 6:45 a.m.

“I was super glad to hear it was just a propane tank and not a major natural gas leak,” Mehran said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and...
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says
Eric Duke
Friends of man killed in I-275 shooting seek answers amid self-defense claim
Cincinnati Bengals fans heading to Kansas City to watch the team play in the AFC Championship...
Bengals Road Trip! Bus ride offered to Arrowhead Stadium
Sheriff Richard Jones addresses masks during COVID update
Sheriff Jones discloses ‘immense’ change of heart about pandemic
Transmission of the virus is slowing across the Tri-State's 14 counties, according to data from...
Over-cron? Data show Tri-State may be past peak of winter surge

Latest News

Arctic air is flowing into the FOX19 NOW viewing area, bringing subzero wind chills and the...
Arctic Blast: Coldest air so far this season
A three-alarm fire forced five Mt. Auburn residents out into the brutal cold overnight and...
Three-alarm Mt. Auburn fire forces 5 residents into brutal cold
Bengals run means ‘everything’ to young superfan with dire condition
Bengals run means ‘everything’ to young superfan with dire condition
Hamilton church offers people escape from the cold
Loveland proclaims Sunday ‘Black and Orange Day’