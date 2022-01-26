Contests
Local father-daughter duo creates Bengals inspired gear

By Lauren Artino
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look anywhere across the Tri-State and you’ll see it - the support for the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s displayed in the team’s logo and colors across food, drink, clothing and much more.

“It’s just a riot, it’s a blast to watch your team rock it.” said the Co-Owner of Vacation Tie Dye, Jeffrey Barrow.

For fans and small business owners, Jeffrey Barrow and his daughter, Jojo, that passion for the home team turns into profit.

The duo owns “Vacation Tie-Dye.”

Where did the name come from?

“We always grew up tie-dying.. it kinda started when COVID happened, we wanted to spend time together. it was spring and we would tie-dye together..it’s been a fun way for us to hang out and bond,” said Jojo.

Their creations cover gear in all the groovy colors of the rainbow.

“We do a lot of custom orders, but I got a ton of requests from people asking if we could do Bengals stuff,” said Jojo.

The Bengals tie-dye gear features orange and black stripes and comes in a variety of options.

“I’ve been making more stuff to keep up with those orders, hopefully, the Bengals will keep winning and we’ll keep making more stuff.”

You can find vacation tie-dye on Etsy and Instagram.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

