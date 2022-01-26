Loveland proclaims Sunday ‘Black and Orange Day’

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Bengals pride is sweeping the Tri-State ahead of Sunday’s anticipated matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Loveland is even creating a holiday.

The city north of Cincinnati is proclaiming Jan. 30 ‘Black and Orange Day.’

Loveland Mayor Kathy Bailey announced the proclamation Tuesday night at a meeting of the city council.

“Growing up in this community, it’s been amazing,” Bailey said. “The spirit that they have and just the love that Loveland has, it’s literally in the name you know, just being able to represent the city has been amazing.”

Loveland is even changing the city’s logo to black and orange.

Sunday 1/30 is Orange and Black Day in Loveland Ohio in support of the Bengals. We made Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase honorary Loveland Tigers tonight! #beLOVEland Posted by Loveland City Schools on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’marr Chase were LSU tigers, then Cincinnati Bengal Tigers. Now they’re honorary Loveland Tigers.

“It’s inspiring to watch Joe Burrow ,because I’m a quarterback, and he’s just so good and poised in the pocket in those clutch situations,” said Loveland High School football player Jake Svitkovich.

