Man accused of kidnapping, forcing victim at gunpoint to get money, Mt. Healthy police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping a victim and forcing them to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint in Mt. Healthy.

On Sept. 29, 2021, Jose Camacho allegedly forced the victim into a vehicle and drive to an ATM, according to the Mt. Healthy Police Department.

Once at the ATM, Camacho forced the victim to pull out money, police said.

Camacho had been wanted by Mt. Healthy police following the alleged crimes.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force found Camacho on Jan. 25 in Forest Park and took him into custody, police said.

Camacho is now in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting trial for the kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.