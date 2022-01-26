Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

McDonald’s is selling fan-made ‘menu hacks’

Customers will be able to visit a participating McDonald’s or go on the McDonald’s app to order...
Customers will be able to visit a participating McDonald’s or go on the McDonald’s app to order the custom menu hacks by name and receive the items needed to build them by hand.(McDonald's)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - McDonald’s is adding some fan-made “menu hacks” that can be ordered by name.

“Our fans are always coming up with different ways to make a McDonald’s meal uniquely their own. That’s why, for the first time ever, we’re spotlighting their creativity by officially debuting four fan-favorite creations on menus across the country for a limited time,” the fast food company said in a news release.

Starting Monday, customers can visit a participating McDonald’s or go on the McDonald’s app to order the custom menu hacks by name and receive the items needed to build them by hand.

The Hash Brown McMuffin can be made by adding a hash brown to a Sausage McMuffin.

“That extra little crispy bite is the real breakfast cheat code,” Sarah Sandlin said.

The Crunchy Double can be made by putting Chicken McNuggets into a Double Cheeseburger.

Greg Simms suggests adding Tangy BBQ sauce to this menu hack.

The Land, Air & Sea is created by adding a McChicken to a Big Mac and Filet-o-Fish.

The Surf + Turf, which is only available on the McDonald’s App and McDelivery, combines a double cheeseburger and a Filet-o-Fish.

“This campaign shows that it has never been our menu. The menu belongs to our fans,” said Jennifer Healan, vice president, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald’s USA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and...
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says
Eric Duke
Friends of man killed in I-275 shooting seek answers amid self-defense claim
Cincinnati Bengals fans heading to Kansas City to watch the team play in the AFC Championship...
Bengals Road Trip! Bus ride offered to Arrowhead Stadium
Sheriff Richard Jones addresses masks during COVID update
Sheriff Jones discloses ‘immense’ change of heart about pandemic
Westbound Interstate 74 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for more than two hours...
Police identify man killed in wrong-way, head-on I-74 crash

Latest News

Arctic air is flowing into the FOX19 NOW viewing area, bringing subzero wind chills and the...
Arctic Blast: Coldest air so far this season
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
Capitol rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt pleads guilty
The pedestrian was struck Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Police ID pedestrian killed in Union Township crash
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment...
EPA acts on environmental justice in 3 Gulf Coast states
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida