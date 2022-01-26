New felony charges in Cincinnati couple’s alleged murder of baby son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man and woman on 10 felony counts in the death of a baby boy found badly injured in the home they shared last month.

Shakayla Sams, the boy’s mother, and Donta Farrier face two counts of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of felony assault and four counts of child endangerment.

The involuntary manslaughter count and one of the child endangerment counts are new, having been added by prosectors after the pair’s December arrest on the original eight charges.

They are currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on million-dollar cash bonds.

“We will regularly file multiple different charges related to the same set of facts—under different case theories—to provide for maximum flexibility depending on how the case proceeds,” said Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing.

Farrier is alleged to be Casey’s father but JFS testimony suggests the matter is disputed.

Judge Megan Shanahan on Jan. 19 granted request from prosecutors to acquire a blood sample containing DNA evidence from Casey’s body. Clausing described the DNA request as “routine.”

The next court date is Feb. 24.

Shanahan granted permission for the trial to be recorded, broadcast and televised.

The Death of Casey Sams

Police found 5-month-old Casey Sams and his 2-year-old brother, whom we have decided not to name, with traumatic injuries at a home in the Villages of Roll Hill on Dec. 22.

Casey had spinal injuries, a detached retina and head trauma consistent with the child having been shaken, according to testimony from a Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services caseworker.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters later added to the list: a dislocated neck, a subdural hemorrhage, a swollen brain, old and new rib fractures, bruising on the scalp and scarring on the leg.

Casey died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Dec. 27.

A case worker testified the 2-year-old was found severely malnourished with bruises on his abdomen, head and face and a laceration on his pancreas. The laceration was allegedly an older injury caused by blunt trauma.

“This was not a case of neglect by parents too young to understand their responsibilities,” Deters said last month. “This was a case of active violence, perpetrated on babies by two people…the same people who should be protecting them.”

Two men are alleged to be the older boy’s father; one disclaims it. They are wholly absent from the boy’s life, according to JFS testimony.

Shakayla has a documented history of child neglect relating to the 2-year-old. A JFS case worker testified in 2020, “She wavers about her willingness to care for the child and deal with her life as a teenager at the same time.”

A magistrate granted JFS interim custody of the 2-year-old on Jan. 4, 2022.

For the foreseeable future, according to JFS, the boy will live with his maternal aunt, Shakayla’s sister, with whom he lived for several months during a custody battle in 2020.

A hearing on permanent custody transfer is scheduled for Feb. 15.

