Police ID pedestrian killed in Union Township crash
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Union Township Police Department has identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed Tuesday night.
According to police, officers responded to the area of 650 Ohio Pike Around 9:55 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a Chevy Tahoe and a pedestrian with injuries.
Upon arrival, the pedestrian, 28-year-old Daniel Hacker, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police said neither drugs, alcohol or speed appear to be a factor with the driver of the vehicle at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.