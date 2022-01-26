Contests
Police ID pedestrian killed in Union Township crash

The pedestrian was struck Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Union Township Police Department has identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 650 Ohio Pike Around 9:55 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a Chevy Tahoe and a pedestrian with injuries.

Upon arrival, the pedestrian, 28-year-old Daniel Hacker, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said neither drugs, alcohol or speed appear to be a factor with the driver of the vehicle at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

