Special Olympics Polar Plunge moves to The Banks this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people will brave the winter temps Saturday morning as they participate in the Special Olympics’ annual Polar Plunge.

The Polar Plunge helps raise money to benefit the Special Olympics and the athletes.

Back in person this year, the Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge for Special Olympics is happening on Joe Nuxhall Way at The Banks.

Plungers will be featured on the large screen as they freeze for a good reason.

“I’m super excited to finally get to see everybody and see this happen at a new place,” says Special Olympic Athlete Arielle Bachrach.

Arielle Bachrach is a Special Olympics Athlete and polar plunge participant. She’s also one of the top fundraisers.

Last year, Bachrach was involved in the virtual plunge but is excited to jump with her team, the Hamilton County Freeze Cats.

“I just think it’s amazing that we all get to do this now again actually in person,” says Bachrach, “Because, not that it wasn’t fun last year, but it was just different because you were by yourself.”

The Polar Plunge is about more than just getting dressed up and freezing for a reason.

There will be other events happening in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana over the next couple of months.

“Polar Plunge nationally is our biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics across the country,” says Special Olympics Director of Development Jackie Pieters. “So it funds a lot of year-round programming for thousands of athletes. Just between Ohio and Kentucky, we serve 35 athletes.”

The plunge will be Saturday at The Banks in front of The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. Programming begins at 10 a.m. with the first person plunging at 11 a.m.

There are currently 500 people registered to plunge, but you can still signup.

You must raise $75 as an adult or $50 if you are under the age of 18.

“Just can come out and support the athletes,” says Bachrach, “And we appreciate all of the ways they help out with everything.”

You don’t have to wait until Saturday to support Special Olympics. The Bengals pep rally happening at The Banks Friday from 4-7 p.m. will also benefit Special Olympics.

