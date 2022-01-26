Testimony, closing arguments conclude in trial of accused mass shooting gunmen

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - After eight days of testimony, closing arguments took place Wednesday morning in the trial of James Echols and Michael Sanon, two men accused of shooting nine people, one fatally, five years ago during a fake gender-reveal party in Colerain Township, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Prosecutors began their arguments by focusing on who they say this case is really about: the victims.

“Those people did not deserve what happened to them,” Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Allison Oswall told the jury, recounting the injuries sustained by those who attended the party on Capstan Drive July 8, 2017.

Autum Garrett, 22, of Andrews, Indiana, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the most fatal of which pierced her lungs. Garrett’s husband and two children were also injured.

Echols, 26, and Sanon, 24, both Columbus residents, are facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court in connection with the shooting, according to the Enquirer.

Oswall said it’s no coincidence Echols and Sanon are sitting in court together.

“They are friends with a long history,” Oswall said, adding Facebook messages between the two show conversations dating back months before the incident.

Roshawn Bishop, another man charged in the case, testified last week that he paid Echols and Sanon $1,500 for their alleged role in the shooting. He said it was an attempted murder-for-hire that stemmed from a $10,000 debt.

Bishop, 31, of West Price Hill was loaned that money from Cheyanne Willis, 26, who was renting the house on Capstan Drive with her then-boyfriend Elijah Clemons.

During his testimony, Bishop, who admitted to being a drug dealer, was going to use that money to buy more product but his “business partner” didn’t want to repay the money, according to the Enquirer.

He said a plan was devised to hire Echols and Sanon to kill Willis to avoid repaying the money. Bishop was also in a sexual relationship with Willis despite being married.

Attorneys for both men tried to paint Bishop as dishonest. They also questioned why Bishop’s business partner, who’s been repeatedly implicated as a co-conspirator, wasn’t charged in the case.

Prosecutors have said there simply wasn’t enough evidence.

Danielle Colliver, an attorney for Echols, said Bishop is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” restating a previous argument that Bishop’s testimony is a bid to reduce his prison sentence.

“If he does not testify, he doesn’t go home,” Alexandria Deardorff, Sanon’s attorney, said of Bishop. “He’s here because it’s the right thing to do for him.”

Earlier in the trial, Deardorff laid out a number of inconsistencies between Bishop’s testimony and his prior statements to law enforcement.

Bishop admitted he wasn’t honest with investigators during those initial interviews, saying he implicated himself in the shooting once he felt he and his family were safe, according to the Enquirer.

“He told you what he did,” Oswall told the jury. “You get to decide if you believe that he was being genuine.”

Prosecutors said Bishop has not accepted a plea bargain in exchange for his testimony. He’s currently incarcerated on drug charges and is expected to serve an additional sentence for his role in the shooting.

A plea or trial setting is scheduled in Bishop’s case for Monday morning, according to court records.

Colliver also tried to discredit Bishop’s wife, Deborah, who testified last week that she witnessed Echols and Sanon using a grill at her home to burn clothes on the night of the shooting.

“She did exactly what Roshawn Bishop wanted her to do,” Colliver said of Deborah Bishop, adding she testified to secure a reduced sentence for her husband.

Last week, Deardorff pointed out there were details from Deborah Bishop’s testimony that she didn’t include during a 2018 interview with police, such as the clothes burning at her home.

Deborah Bishop said she didn’t go into any details unless asked by police.

In an effort to corroborate Roshawn Bishop’s testimony, prosecutors relied heavily on other witness accounts and an FBI analysis of cellphone and GPS data.

On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from FBI Special Agent Lance Kepple, who detailed how cell and GPS data was used to trace the locations of devices linked to James Echols and Michael Sanon.

Records placed a Gmail account investigators say belongs to Echols at the scene just minutes before the shooting began, Kepple said, adding he cannot say whose hand was holding the phone, according to the Enquirer.

Bishop’s cousin, 33-year-old Vandell Slade, is also facing murder charges in this case.

Slade is accused of connecting Echols and Sanon to Bishop and of driving the two men to the scene of the shooting. Cell records placed a phone linked to Slade on Capstan Drive on the night of the incident, according to Kepple.

A Gmail account and device linked to Michael Sanon was placed in Lexington, Kentucky in the days leading up to the shooting, Kepple said, adding that’s where the account was last seen before reappearing in Columbus on July 9, 2017.

On Monday, Corey Boyle, a former Colerain police detective, testified Echols was supposed to meet Sanon at his father’s residence in Lexington.

Echols’ account and Slade’s phone were placed in Lexington hours before the shooting occurred, according to Kepple’s testimony.

Deardorff said Sanon was simply trying to get a ride to Columbus.

Trial testimony from investigators and forensic experts revealed that ballistic evidence and DNA collected from the scene didn’t place either Echols or Sanon on Capstan Drive.

“We do not have to have every piece of the puzzle for it to fit,” Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger told the jury.

A ‘sinister’ letter

The most damning evidence presented in the case came in the form of a letter penned by Echols at the Hamilton County Justice Center – where he has been held since his arrest in December 2018, according to the Enquirer.

In that letter addressed to someone in Columbus, Echols asked that person to find four or five people to support an apparent alibi.

According to the letter, which was filed in the case, Echols had told investigators that he was at a Columbus nightclub when the shooting happened.

“I need you to get like 4 or 5 people to say they seen me,” Echols wrote. “TBH this is the only way I’ll shake this.”

The letter also says Deborah Bishop “needs to go ASAP,” so Roshawn Bishop will “recant his statement.”

Bishop said he’s received death threats as a result of his cooperation.

The letter also lists the names, dates of birth and social security numbers of the surviving victims.

“James wrote that letter out of desperation,” Colliver said. “He was scared.”

Tieger said the letter is “sinister” and offers “a glimpse into the real James Echols.”

Bishop described Echols as “talkative” in his testimony. “In the nature of the business we do, that’s not good,” Bishop said.

After the shooting, Echols commented that he “went in and just started shooting everything,” according to Bishop.

The jury is expected to start deliberations Wednesday afternoon. The case is before Judge Robert Goering.

