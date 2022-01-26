Three-alarm Mt. Auburn fire forces 5 residents into brutal cold

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A three-alarm fire forced five Mt. Auburn residents out into the brutal cold and heavily damaged their multi-family home before spreading to another overnight, Cincinnati fire officials say.

The arctic weather was definitely a battle when crews responded to Bodmann Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Fire Chief Michael Washington said.

“There were a lot of people slipping around,” District 1 Fire Chief Lou Arnold agreed, but he added: “It didn’t slow us down. Those guys were working their butts off.”

Temperatures were in the teens with a wind chill of 2 at the time of the fire, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The morning low is expected to dip even lower to 8 degrees with a wind chill of zero.

Due to the size of the initial fire and a second building involved, a third alarm was called to bring more firefighters and equipment. In all, 73 firefighters responded, Arnold said.

All residents had safely evacuated when fire crews arrived, he said. Working smoke detectors alerted the residents to the fire.

A dog was still trapped inside, but firefighters quickly rescued it: “That put smiles on everybody’s faces,” Arnold said.

Fire crews then battled heavy flames inside both buildings.

The initial fire started on the first floor and spread to the upper two levels.

Arnold said they stopped the blaze before it went through the roof, but they could not prevent it from spreading to the adjacent building, where it damaged the second and third floors.

The second building is vacant and was undergoing renovation, according to the district fire chief.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was set at $230,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

CFD’s Fire Investigation Unit remains at the scene investigating the cause.

Arnold said it’s probably going to be electrical.

Most of the fire crews returned to the firehouse by 3:30 a.m. and were trying to warm up.

“Everybody’s frozen stiff,” Arnold said.

