Viral TikTok chinchillas cheering on the Bengals

A TikTok famous chinchilla will be rooting for the Bengals on Sunday.
A TikTok famous chinchilla will be rooting for the Bengals on Sunday.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some “chinfluencers,” known as the Chinpals, have worked up quite the audience on TikTok with more the 3.8 million followers.

As it turns out, one of the famous chinchillas, Linus, is a big Cincinnati Bengals fan.

As he prepares for Sunday’s AFC Championship, FOX19 NOW’a Amber Jayanth spoke with the woman behind the viral sensation.

