Bengals become America’s team for conference championship weekend

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate the 52-yard game-winning field goal of Cincinnati Bengals...
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate the 52-yard game-winning field goal of Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - America is going full Who Dey for this weekend’s NFL conference championship games.

Using geotagged Twitter data since the end of the divisional games to track official hashtags like #RuleTheJungle and #WhoDey, numbers show more states are pulling for a Cincinnati Bengals win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals lead the way with 19 states, coming ahead of the Chiefs with 16.

The Los Angeles Rams are getting support from nine states while their opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, has six states rooting for them.

Nineteen states are rooting for the Bengals, according to the data.
Nineteen states are rooting for the Bengals, according to the data.(Betonline.ag)

Not surprisingly, Pennsylvania is not pulling for the Bengals.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium begins at 3:05 p.m. ET.

