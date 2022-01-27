Bengals become America’s team for conference championship weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - America is going full Who Dey for this weekend’s NFL conference championship games.

Using geotagged Twitter data since the end of the divisional games to track official hashtags like #RuleTheJungle and #WhoDey, numbers show more states are pulling for a Cincinnati Bengals win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals lead the way with 19 states, coming ahead of the Chiefs with 16.

The Los Angeles Rams are getting support from nine states while their opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, has six states rooting for them.

Nineteen states are rooting for the Bengals, according to the data. (Betonline.ag)

Not surprisingly, Pennsylvania is not pulling for the Bengals.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium begins at 3:05 p.m. ET.

