Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Public Schools zeroing in on next superintendent

Cincinnati Public Schools
Cincinnati Public Schools(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools have narrowed their list down to three candidates for the district’s next superintendent.

The three finalists are:

  • Tianay Amat, Interim Superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools
  • Marlon Styles, Superintendent, Middletown City School District
  • Iranetta Wright, Deputy Superintendent of Schools in Detroit Public Schools Community District

Laura Mitchell announced in May of 2021 she was stepping away from the superintendent position after 27 years with the district.

CPS launched a nationwide search for a new superintendent following her departure.

Before selecting the next CPS superintendent, members of the community will have a chance to participate in interview panels on Feb. 10.

Questions can be submitted online.

CPS says the final interview for the superintendent position will be the week of Feb. 7.

The announcement for who will become the new CPS superintendent is expected to be made in March.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against...
Decision on Paul Brown Stadium watch party for AFC Championship game announced
Ashley Ra-Nae Rison
Former New Miami coach charged with having sex with student, destroying evidence
Cincinnati police recruit John Brown
Mom of Cincinnati police recruit who suffered medical emergency wants to know what happened
Middletown police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an...
Body found outside Fenwick High School identified; investigated as possible hypothermia, coroner says
The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and...
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says

Latest News

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
Levi's factory coming to Kentucky
Levi Strauss to open distribution center in NKY, creating 300 jobs
A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
Pepp & Dolores expanding in OTR
Ashley Ra-Nae Rison
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student makes first court appearance