Cincinnati Public Schools zeroing in on next superintendent

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools have narrowed their list down to three candidates for the district’s next superintendent.

The three finalists are:

Tianay Amat, Interim Superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools

Marlon Styles, Superintendent, Middletown City School District

Iranetta Wright, Deputy Superintendent of Schools in Detroit Public Schools Community District

Laura Mitchell announced in May of 2021 she was stepping away from the superintendent position after 27 years with the district.

CPS launched a nationwide search for a new superintendent following her departure.

CPS says they have received more than 90 applicants for the Superintendent position. @FOX19 — Chris Riva (@Fox19Riva) January 27, 2022

Before selecting the next CPS superintendent, members of the community will have a chance to participate in interview panels on Feb. 10.

Questions can be submitted online.

CPS says the final interview for the superintendent position will be the week of Feb. 7.

The announcement for who will become the new CPS superintendent is expected to be made in March.

