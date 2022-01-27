Coroner releases preliminary cause of death for woman found outside Bishop Fenwick High School

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hypothermia “most likely” is the cause of death for an 80-year-old woman found outside Bishop Fenwick High School Wednesday morning, Warren County’s coroner tells FOX19 NOW.

Waultraut Lafferty’s autopsy was performed Thursday morning at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

“There were no significant injuries discovered and hypothermia is being considered at this time, pending further testing,” Chief Investigator Michael DeBorde said in a prepared statement.

To be thorough, authorities won’t officially rule on her cause of death until they receive toxicology results in about six weeks, Warren County Coroner Russell Uptegrove tells FOX19 NOW.

“As for the preliminary findings, I would say that it most likely that exposure - i.e. hypothermia - is the cause of death,” Uptegrove said Thursday.

He said they could not determine how long she was outside in the cold before she was found just after 7 a.m.

Lafferty lived on Fisher Road near the high school, which is off Ohio 122.

Investigators think she became disoriented and ended up at the school. The assumption is she may have been out all night, Uptegrove said, but they can’t know for sure. He said they can’t determine how long she was outside.

Morning lows across the Tri-State early Wednesday bottomed out in the single digits with subzero wind chills.

It was our coldest air so far this winter season, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were even colder in Middletown. The low fell to 3 degrees between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., the weather service says.

Middletown police say anyone with information regarding this situation can call 513-425-7737.

Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced. Lengthy exposures will eventually use up your body’s stored energy which leads to lower body temperature.

A body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well.

This makes hypothermia especially dangerous, because a person may not know that it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it, the CDC says.

Victims of hypothermia are often older adults with inadequate food, clothing or heat and/or people who remain outdoors for long periods—the homeless, hikers, hunters, etc., or babies sleeping in very cold rooms, according to the CDC.

