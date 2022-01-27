Contests
Elementary school bus crashes with 30 students on board in Warren County

The crash involved a school bus and two trucks, OSP says.
OSP troopers and others at a school bus crash involving elementary school students in the...
OSP troopers and others at a school bus crash involving elementary school students in the Clinton-Massie School District on Thursday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A bus carrying Clinton-Massie Elementary School students crashed Thursday afternoon in Warren County.

Parents were informed of the crash around 4:20 p.m., according to a district statement.

The crash happened at US-22 and North Clarksville Road about three miles from the elementary school, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It involved the school bus and two trucks, OSP says.

There were 30 kids on the bus at the time of the crash.

The district reports no one on the bus was injured.

It’s unclear whether those the trucks sustained any injuries.

The cause and nature of the crash remain unclear.

An elementary administrator will be at the scene to help speak to the students about the “the process they are going through,” according the district.

OSP troopers are at the scene. The bus must stay put until OSP releases it, per the district.

FOX19 is headed to the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

