Elementary school bus crashes with 30 students on board in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A bus carrying Clinton-Massie Elementary School students crashed Thursday afternoon in Warren County.

Parents were informed of the crash around 4:20 p.m., according to a district statement.

The crash happened at US-22 and North Clarksville Road about three miles from the elementary school, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It involved the school bus and two trucks, OSP says.

There were 30 kids on the bus at the time of the crash.

The district reports no one on the bus was injured.

It’s unclear whether those the trucks sustained any injuries.

The cause and nature of the crash remain unclear.

An elementary administrator will be at the scene to help speak to the students about the “the process they are going through,” according the district.

OSP troopers are at the scene. The bus must stay put until OSP releases it, per the district.

FOX19 is headed to the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

