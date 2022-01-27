Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student makes first court appearance

BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - The now-former New Miami girls’ basketball and softball coach accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday.

Ashley Rison, of Hamilton, was indicted on charges of sexual battery, tampering with evidence and furnishing alcohol to an underage person on Wednesday, according to court records.

On Thursday, Rison appeared in court as the judge set her bond at $10,000 following her not guilty plea.

The former high school coach must wear an ankle monitor, is on pretrial supervision and cannot have contact with the alleged victim, the judge set as conditions of her bond.

She will be back in court on Feb. 1.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said Wednesday what Rison is accused of doing is something his office is taking “very seriously.”

According to the indictment, Rison engaged in sexual conduct with the student eight times in April 2021.

She also is accused of supplying the student with alcohol in March 2021 and tampering with evidence in May 2021 to impede an investigation.

Rison quit her job at New Miami on May 3, 2021, the same day the alleged crimes were reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the New Miami Board of Education told FOX19 NOW that Rison coached girls softball and basketball. They said she began working for the district in August 2015.

In addition, the sheriff’s office said she was a teacher’s aide at New Miami.

“Ashley Ra-Nae Rison is no longer employed by the New Miami Local School Board. Effective May 3, 2021, Ms. Rison resigned from her position as Paraprofessional and Coach. New Miami Local Schools has no further comment at this time,” Superintendent Rhonda Parker told FOX19 NOW in a statement.

Gmoser declined to discuss details of the case, but he did say there was only one victim and “we [prosecutor’s office] are not alleging a rape by force.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said there are no other known victims at this time.

“We trust the teachers to protect our children, not violate them,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

