Here’s when we could see light snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re back in the deep freeze across the FOX19 NOW viewing area Thursday morning with lows dipping from 5 to 10 degrees by daybreak.

Later, expect a high of 32 degrees.

An approaching cold front will bring some light snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday morning.

Few issues are expected with this system.

Be sure to watch for a few slick spots early Friday, especially east of Cincinnati.

Colder than normal weather will continue this weekend.

Daytime highs will only reach the mid-20s Friday and Saturday with more bitterly cold overnight lows.

Looking ahead to next week, a nice warming trend will push temperatures into the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

