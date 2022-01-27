Contests
Jimmy Buffett bringing tour to Cincinnati for one night only

Jimmy Buffet’s ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ returning to Saenger Theatre in 2020
Jimmy Buffet is returning to Riverbend.(tcw-wvue)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Riverbend Music Center for one night only as part of his Life On the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022.

“Summer fun in Cincinnati doesn’t begin until Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band come to town,” said Executive Director, Mike Smith. “Riverbend Music Center is proud to welcome back its top selling artist of all time for what we expect to be another unforgettable sold-out performance.”

Buffet is scheduled to perform Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.

