Jimmy Buffett bringing tour to Cincinnati for one night only

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Riverbend Music Center for one night only as part of his Life On the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022.

“Summer fun in Cincinnati doesn’t begin until Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band come to town,” said Executive Director, Mike Smith. “Riverbend Music Center is proud to welcome back its top selling artist of all time for what we expect to be another unforgettable sold-out performance.”

Buffet is scheduled to perform Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.