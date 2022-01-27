Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lasagna Love helping put food on tables throughout pandemic

Lasagna Love helps put a warm meal on the table for anyone that asks for help
Lasagna Love helps put a warm meal on the table for anyone that asks for help(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lasagna Love started as a way to help moms during the pandemic and has grown into an international movement.

If you or someone you know needs help putting dinner on the table due to financial, emotional, or really any reason, Lasagna Love may be something that could help you.

From the hand minced garlic to the chopped spices and onion, the homemade pasta sauce, and all the layers. A group of volunteer cooks is making lasagna with love.

“I think lasagna shows love,” Carissa Thompson explains, “The warmth, the comfort, the time it takes to make it the effort that you’re putting into the layers and the outcome and the way it tastes.”

Thompson has been making the dish through Lasagna Love since the beginning of the pandemic.

She wanted a way to give back and says cooking runs in her blood.

“Food was our love language in our family, so we cooked a lot,” remembers Thompson. “We spent a lot of time in our kitchen. It was the main hub of our home.”

Lasagna Love is a non-profit that is now international.

It’s simple. You request a pan of lasagna for yourself or someone you know, and the volunteer cooks make it and deliver it right to your door at no cost to you.

“There’s no judgment at all,” says Regional Leader Debbie Smith, “Anybody can ask for a lasagna and we’re just helping people get through this crazy time.”

Smith is the regional leader in the Cincinnati area.

She is in charge of matching the requests for lasagna with volunteers like Leah Nguyen and Ann Henry.

“I just thought this sounded like such a fun wonderful way to give back,” says Leak Nguyen, who heard about Lasagna Love from her relative in Chicago, “I love cooking and so I was like ‘this is perfect for me!’”

Ann Henry says she started making lasagna in the summer of 2020.

“I’m doing well and there’s others that aren’t. This is the least I can do to help my neighbors and people that I don’t know. Everybody is struggling.

Whether this comfort food is just a meal on the table or something more, these cooks say they are not slowing down anytime soon whipping up some tasty pasta in their kitchens.

You can also donate to Lasagna Love to help the cooks resupply their kitchens with ingredients.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against...
Decision on Paul Brown Stadium watch party for AFC Championship game announced
Ashley Ra-Nae Rison
Former New Miami coach charged with having sex with student, destroying evidence
Cincinnati police recruit John Brown
Mom of Cincinnati police recruit who suffered medical emergency wants to know what happened
Middletown police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an...
Body found outside Fenwick High School identified; investigated as possible hypothermia, coroner says
The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and...
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says

Latest News

OSP troopers and others at a school bus crash involving elementary school students in the...
Elementary school bus crashes with 30 students on board in Warren County
vertical farming
80 Acres Farms planning for new NKY operation creating 125 jobs
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
Cincinnati Public Schools
Cincinnati Public Schools zeroing in on next superintendent