Lasagna Love helping put food on tables throughout pandemic

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lasagna Love started as a way to help moms during the pandemic and has grown into an international movement.

If you or someone you know needs help putting dinner on the table due to financial, emotional, or really any reason, Lasagna Love may be something that could help you.

From the hand minced garlic to the chopped spices and onion, the homemade pasta sauce, and all the layers. A group of volunteer cooks is making lasagna with love.

“I think lasagna shows love,” Carissa Thompson explains, “The warmth, the comfort, the time it takes to make it the effort that you’re putting into the layers and the outcome and the way it tastes.”

Thompson has been making the dish through Lasagna Love since the beginning of the pandemic.

She wanted a way to give back and says cooking runs in her blood.

“Food was our love language in our family, so we cooked a lot,” remembers Thompson. “We spent a lot of time in our kitchen. It was the main hub of our home.”

Lasagna Love is a non-profit that is now international.

It’s simple. You request a pan of lasagna for yourself or someone you know, and the volunteer cooks make it and deliver it right to your door at no cost to you.

“There’s no judgment at all,” says Regional Leader Debbie Smith, “Anybody can ask for a lasagna and we’re just helping people get through this crazy time.”

Smith is the regional leader in the Cincinnati area.

She is in charge of matching the requests for lasagna with volunteers like Leah Nguyen and Ann Henry.

“I just thought this sounded like such a fun wonderful way to give back,” says Leak Nguyen, who heard about Lasagna Love from her relative in Chicago, “I love cooking and so I was like ‘this is perfect for me!’”

Ann Henry says she started making lasagna in the summer of 2020.

“I’m doing well and there’s others that aren’t. This is the least I can do to help my neighbors and people that I don’t know. Everybody is struggling.

Whether this comfort food is just a meal on the table or something more, these cooks say they are not slowing down anytime soon whipping up some tasty pasta in their kitchens.

You can also donate to Lasagna Love to help the cooks resupply their kitchens with ingredients.

