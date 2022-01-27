Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Levi Strauss to open distribution center in NKY, creating 300 jobs

Levi's factory coming to Kentucky
Levi's factory coming to Kentucky(AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Levi Strauss & Co. will establish a new e-commerce distribution center in Erlanger, creating approximately 300 jobs with a $48 million-plus investment.

“Kentucky’s ideal geographic location continues to be a major advantage as our state’s logistics sector shows consistent growth,” Gov. Beshear said in a news relase. “This commitment by Levi Strauss & Co. is the latest evidence that Kentucky is the perfect location for companies looking to get their products to customers as quickly as possible. I want to thank the company’s leadership for its continued support of our workforce and look forward to seeing this new facility operational next year.”

Beshear said Levi Strauss & Co. leaders plan to lease and upgrade an existing 575,700-square-foot facility at 660 Erlanger Road.

The 300 new full-time positions will have an average hourly compensation of $27.13, including benefits.

Work on the project is expected to begin in February and be completed for operations in early 2023, according to Beshear.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against...
Decision on Paul Brown Stadium watch party for AFC Championship game announced
Ashley Ra-Nae Rison
Former New Miami coach charged with having sex with student, destroying evidence
Cincinnati police recruit John Brown
Mom of Cincinnati police recruit who suffered medical emergency wants to know what happened
Middletown police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an...
Body found outside Fenwick High School identified; investigated as possible hypothermia, coroner says
The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and...
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says

Latest News

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
Cincinnati Public Schools
Cincinnati Public Schools zeroing in on next superintendent
A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
Pepp & Dolores expanding in OTR
Ashley Ra-Nae Rison
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student makes first court appearance