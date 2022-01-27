Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage.

Court records show Ryan Mitchell Smith remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head.

Cameron Smith’s death came after Ryan Smith was released from jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

Smith’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against...
Decision on Paul Brown Stadium watch party for AFC Championship game announced
Ashley Ra-Nae Rison
Former New Miami coach charged with having sex with student, destroying evidence
Cincinnati police recruit John Brown
Mom of Cincinnati police recruit who suffered medical emergency wants to know what happened
Middletown police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an...
Body found outside Fenwick High School identified; investigated as possible hypothermia, coroner says
The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and...
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says

Latest News

Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete
OSP troopers and others at a school bus crash involving elementary school students in the...
Elementary school bus crashes with 30 students on board in Warren County
Will Good was left paralyzed after a car crash in April 2021 in which he was an Uber passenger.
Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million