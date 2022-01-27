Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pepp & Dolores expanding in OTR

A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Thunderdome Restaurant Group announced its expanding Pepp & Dolores in in Over-the-Rhine.

According to the Business Courier, the expansion at 1501 Vine St. will go into additional space in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.’s (3CDC) $13.9 million Perseverance project next door.

There will be an additional catering kitchen and private rooms to be able to provide expanded menus for rentals.

The Courier said construction is underway with the goal of opening by early spring.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against...
Decision on Paul Brown Stadium watch party for AFC Championship game announced
Ashley Ra-Nae Rison
Former New Miami coach charged with having sex with student, destroying evidence
Cincinnati police recruit John Brown
Mom of Cincinnati police recruit who suffered medical emergency wants to know what happened
Middletown police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an...
Body found outside Fenwick High School identified; investigated as possible hypothermia, coroner says
The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and...
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says

Latest News

If you plan on visiting Ruby’s, call now for reservations.
‘We will not let you down.’ Jeff Ruby’s to provide ‘safe space’ for Bengals fans in Nashville
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Skyline brings back popular deal for a limited time
Popular Louisville-based chopped salad company, Green District is expanding into Ohio.
Fresh salad company opens Fountain Square location
Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey in Pendleton will be closing permanently.
Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey to permanently close Pendleton location