Pepp & Dolores expanding in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Thunderdome Restaurant Group announced its expanding Pepp & Dolores in in Over-the-Rhine.

According to the Business Courier, the expansion at 1501 Vine St. will go into additional space in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.’s (3CDC) $13.9 million Perseverance project next door.

There will be an additional catering kitchen and private rooms to be able to provide expanded menus for rentals.

The Courier said construction is underway with the goal of opening by early spring.

