Person of interest announced in 7th grader’s fatal overdose

By Ayah Galal, Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A person of interest was announced in the case of a 13-year-old student who died from a fentanyl overdose at a Connecticut school earlier this month.

The 7th grader, who has not been identified, overdosed Jan. 13 at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, according to police. He died two days later.

Officials say 40 bags of fentanyl were found throughout the magnet school. Upon investigation, police say they found about 100 more bags of fentanyl in the 7th grader’s bedroom, WFSB reports.

Police say the person of interest has a history at the juvenile’s residence. They are not calling the individual a suspect.

“When we say a person of interest, all it means at this point is that we’ve identified an individual who has history at the juvenile’s residence who also has a narcotics history,” said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

According to investigators, the fentanyl found in the 7th grader’s home had the same packaging and identifying stamp as the bags of fentanyl found at his school.

“There are some things we need to do, such as get the recovered bags from the DEA to do further testing on it - fingerprints, DNA, which is possible. We’re hoping to get a hit off that, maybe identify where the juvenile got it from,” Boisvert said.

The investigation into how the student got hold of the fentanyl remains active and ongoing.

“The fentanyl that was found in the bedroom had a very high purity rate. It was 60% pure, which is quite higher than what we normally see. We normally see 1 to 2% pure in street-level sales,” Boisvert said.

The boy’s mother has been cooperating with investigators. Police say she did not know about the drugs in his bedroom.

In the wake of this tragedy, all Hartford schools will be equipped with Narcan.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

