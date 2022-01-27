Contests
Springfield Twp. police investigating after chase ends in crash

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WXIX) - Springfield Township Police are investigating a chase that ended in a crash on Wednesday.

According to police, their investigation began when they got a call about someone firing a gun out of a vehicle near Hamilton Avenue and Meredith Drive around 2:15 p.m.

An officer who was in the area spotted a vehicle matching the shots fired report description and started to follow the car. Police said the driver took off, in what turned into a mile-long chase.

The chase ended, police said, when the driver crashed near Hamilton and Waycross.

FOX19 Viewer Tim Young did not witness the crash, but saw the aftermath. He said the engine was more than 100 feet away from the vehicle due to the intense impact of the wreck.

Police said only the driver was inside the crashed vehicle. He was taken to UC Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries.

As for the shots fired report, police said they found a gun inside the wrecked vehicle, but they do not know whether the driver was being shot at, or if the driver was the shooter.

Police have not identified the driver or said whether that person will be facing criminal charges.

