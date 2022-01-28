Bengals Pep Rally at The Banks Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the countdown continues to the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, Bengals fans can head Friday to the Banks in downtown Cincinnati for the team’s official Pep Rally.

Cincinnati Bengals legends Anthony Munoz, Ickey Woods and David Fulcher are expected to join Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders at the event, which starts at 4 p.m.

Who Dey Mascot and BenGals also will be there.

It’s free and open to all Bengals fans.

The band Audio Graffiti will perform.

The stage will be set on Freedom Way in front of the Freedom Center.

Beverage sales will be available throughout the DORA District.

