Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals Pep Rally at The Banks Friday

As the countdown continues to the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, Bengals fans can head...
As the countdown continues to the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, Bengals fans can head Friday to the Banks in downtown Cincinnati for the team’s official Pep Rally.(FOX19 NOW)
By Drew Amman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the countdown continues to the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, Bengals fans can head Friday to the Banks in downtown Cincinnati for the team’s official Pep Rally.

Cincinnati Bengals legends Anthony Munoz, Ickey Woods and David Fulcher are expected to join Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders at the event, which starts at 4 p.m.

Who Dey Mascot and BenGals also will be there.

It’s free and open to all Bengals fans.

The band Audio Graffiti will perform.

The stage will be set on Freedom Way in front of the Freedom Center.

Beverage sales will be available throughout the DORA District.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSP troopers and others at a school bus crash involving elementary school students in the...
Elementary school bus crashes with 30 students on board in Warren County
Ashley Rison, of Hamilton, was indicted on charges of sexual battery, tampering with evidence...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student makes first court appearance
Hypothermia is “most likely” the cause of death for an 80-year-old woman found outside Bishop...
Coroner releases preliminary cause of death for woman found outside Bishop Fenwick High School
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
Lebanon City Schools is asking the public not to gather or protest Thursday as the...
‘After School Satan Club’: Lebanon schools ask public not to protest first meeting Thursday

Latest News

Overnight snow left slick conditions for Friday's morning commute. Here's a look at Five Mile...
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow brings slick morning commute
Owner offers $5,000 reward after rare, valuable truck stolen: Caught on Cam
Suspects accused of having sex in Cincinnati parks after police sting
English teacher wins AFC Championship tickets with epic touchdown dance
CJ Uzomah sends English teacher to Bengals-Chiefs game: WATCH