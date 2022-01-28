Contests
Cincinnati police searching for missing juvenile

Jayona Stenson
Jayona Stenson(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Jayona Stenson went missing after an argument with her mother around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Stenson went missing from Ehrman Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.

Police said her destination is unknown and she is believed to be traveling on foot.

She is described as 5′ and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

Stenson is in good mental and physical health.

If you see her you’re asked to contact Detective Nedra Ward at 513-569-8600.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

