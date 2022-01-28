City of Springdale sells former hotel site for new apartment development

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Springdale announced the site of the former Sheraton hotel has been sold to become a 216-unit luxury apartment complex.

The 8.3 acre site located at 11911 Sheraton Lane was sold to Milhaus, an Indianapolis-based developer and operator of Class-A multifamily properties, for $2.1 million.

Site work is expected to start immediately, with the first units starting construction this spring.

The first units should be available to lease in November, and all work will be completed within 18 months.

The development, which is being named Array, is one of three new multifamily projects to be constructed in Springdale in approximately 30 years.

The city said Array will be a pet-friendly community with studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments; ample parking; and signature Milhaus amenities such as a pet spa and bark park, resident lounge with coffee and tea bar, communal kitchen, conference rooms, coworking spaces, rentable office space, swimming pool, a sun deck, fitness center and exterior bike parking.

“I’m thrilled to have Milhaus bring this contemporary, high quality development to our community,” Doyle Webster, Mayor of Springdale said in a news release. “2022 will mark the beginning of a new chapter for our city, and a critical component of our revitalization includes new housing options to attract working professionals. Array will complement the surrounding business and residential uses, and is a fantastic adaptive reuse of a prime location within the city.”

The site was first developed in 1981 as a 10 story Sheraton hotel, which changed flags several times over the years and then permanently closed for business in 2008.

The City of Springdale acquired the property in early 2016 and demolition of the structure was completed in 2017.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.