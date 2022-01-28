Clermont Co. man charged with 34 counts of child pornography

Contests
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A grand jury on Thursday indicted a Stonelick Township man on dozens of child pornography charges.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve says this is one of the largest child porn cases he’s seen.

“This is a very significant case,” he said.

Nicholas Orihuela, 34, is being held at the Clermont County Jail on a $100,000 bond across 34 criminal counts.

Tekulve says the investigation started Jan. 18 and moved quickly.

“Law enforcement received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to this defendant,” he explained.

The tip alleged Orihuela had uploaded and shared child porn from his home.

“Whenever you have this sort of situation with this sort of evidence, you realize there is inherent danger to the community,” Tekulve said. “So in that sense, we approach it as a very urgent and sensitive thing to get him in front of a grand jury and get him indicted.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a warrant and searched Orihuela’s home last Thursday.

Investigators allegedly found large quantities of uploaded sexual videos and images of young children.

Authorities say Orihuela confessed to uploading the videos.

“Anytime a child is involved in an act of sexual abuse, it is by its very nature disturbing, whether it occurs here in our county or anywhere in this country,” Tekulve said. “Even when we find images, they could be from anywhere globally. They still get the wrath of our office, and our obligation is to make sure these defendants are punished.”

The investigation is ongoing, and Orihuela could face more charges.

He will be back in court on Friday.

