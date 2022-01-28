Contests
Deputy rescues puppy from frozen pond in Butler County

The puppy was saved from a frozen pond.
The puppy was saved from a frozen pond.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A road patrol deputy trained with Emergency Response Services (ERS) was called to save the life of a German shepherd puppy, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Deputy Evan Depew used a throw bag to lasso the dog and pull him to safety.

The puppy was chasing ducks on the pond and broke through the ice approximately eight feet from the edge.

“We have Deputies trained in Technical Rescue for situations like this. Quick response with the knowledge, skills and equipment to make a difference,” Jones said.

The puppy was immediately wrapped in an emergency blanket and reunited with its owner.

