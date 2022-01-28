Contests
English teacher wins Bengals-Chiefs tickets with epic touchdown dance: WATCH

CJ Uzomah is sending Eric Kenter to Kansas City!
awesome
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local teacher will be heading to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game after winning a social medial contest hosted by Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah.

Uzomah put out the call on Twitter Wednesday for touchdown celebration dances should he score at Arrowhead.

“Film yourself doing your ideal TD celebration in your bengals gear & I will pick the winner for 2 tix to the game this weekend. FYI, these seats are up there let’s see those dance moves,” Uzomah wrote.

He received a flood of responses, but Eric Kenter’s stood out.

Kenter is an English teacher at Turpin High School in the Forest Hills School District. He’s been running backs coach for the varsity Turpin football team since he began at Turpin in 2013.

His video shows him catch the “touchdown,” do a jig and then celebrate as his students surround him cheering.

Way to go Eric!

And way to go CJ!

Of course, this is just the latest in a long line of examples of Uzomah being awesome.

Remember when he gave that fan a new phone after a celebration in Detroit? Classic.

And who could forget this pregame talk (WARNING profanity!) before the game in Nashville. If that doesn’t get you hyped, are you even alive?

MORE BENGALS!

