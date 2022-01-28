Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers

A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. The FAA has cleared most types of airline planes to operate around 5G signals, saying that their height-measuring devices, called radio altimeters, are safe from radio interference.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal safety regulators say they have cleared the way for Verizon and AT&T to power up more towers for new 5G service without causing radio interference with airplanes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it took the steps after receiving details from the telecommunications companies about the location of wireless transmitters.

The FAA said the data helped it to better map areas around airports where new new high-speed 5G service won’t hinder the ability of planes to land during poor weather.

Aviation groups and the FAA had warned that the companies’ 5G service, which uses part of the radio spectrum called C-Band, was too close to the spectrum range used by instruments that measure the height of planes above the ground — crucial information for landing in low visibility.

Verizon and AT&T disputed the FAA’s warning, but they twice agreed to delay launching new 5G and temporarily delayed it around many airports even as they began offering the service in many U.S. cities on Jan. 19.

Since the dispute came to a head, the FAA has cleared most types of airline planes to operate around 5G signals, saying that their height-measuring devices, called radio altimeters, are safe from radio interference.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Rison, of Hamilton, was indicted on charges of sexual battery, tampering with evidence...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student makes first court appearance
Suspects accused of having sex in Cincinnati parks after police sting
OSP troopers and others at a school bus crash involving elementary school students in the...
Elementary school bus crashes with 30 students on board in Warren County
English teacher wins AFC Championship tickets with epic touchdown dance
CJ Uzomah sends English teacher to Bengals-Chiefs game: WATCH
Hypothermia is “most likely” the cause of death for an 80-year-old woman found outside Bishop...
Coroner releases preliminary cause of death for woman found outside Bishop Fenwick High School

Latest News

CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna starts HIV vaccine trials
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings