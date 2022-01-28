First Alert Weather Day: Light snow will persist into afternoon
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow that slowed the morning commute and left slick roads and crashes in its wake will persist now until early afternoon Friday.
At least an inch has accumulated across the Tri-State. Some communities like Burlington in northern Kentucky have nearly two.
Temperatures are below freezing and in the low-to-mid 20s.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Multiple school districts are closed or operating on delays.
Several crashes have been reported since midnight. They are persisting, too, just like the light snow.
Several crashes were reported earlier this morning in the city of Cincinnati, but none serious, police say.
Icy was reported on Whitfield Street between Terrace and Dixmyth avenues, prompting police to divert traffic in the area until further notice.
Earlier Friday, a vehicle slid off the ramp from southbound Interstate 71/75 to Kyles Lane, according to Kenton County dispatch. No one was hurt, but the ramp closed until road crews could treat it.
Other crashes or slick roads also closed I-471 at I-275 in Campbell County and I-75 near the I-71 split in Boone County, dispatchers there say.
Both highways are open, but watch for icy areas, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Our morning low temperature fell to 25 degrees.
We won’t warm up much later. The high will only make it to 28.
Tonight’s low will slip to 9 degrees with a wind chill of zero.
Looking ahead to next week, a nice warming trend will push temperatures into the 50s by Thursday and Friday.
