First Alert Weather Day: Light snow will persist into afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow that slowed the morning commute and left slick roads and crashes in its wake will persist now until early afternoon Friday.

At least an inch has accumulated across the Tri-State. Some communities like Burlington in northern Kentucky have nearly two.

Temperatures are below freezing and in the low-to-mid 20s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Multiple school districts are closed or operating on delays.

Several crashes have been reported since midnight. They are persisting, too, just like the light snow.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp to I-275 from NB I-71 is BLOCKED due to jakknifed truck@FOX19Lauren pic.twitter.com/A2rHyfKacR — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 28, 2022

Several crashes were reported earlier this morning in the city of Cincinnati, but none serious, police say.

Icy was reported on Whitfield Street between Terrace and Dixmyth avenues, prompting police to divert traffic in the area until further notice.

The City of Cincinnati Police Department is under emergency accident reporting procedures until further notice. If you are in an accident and there are no injuries and the vehicles are drivable please exchange information, and continue on your way. or stop by any district. pic.twitter.com/t8IW4rYHlM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) January 28, 2022

Earlier Friday, a vehicle slid off the ramp from southbound Interstate 71/75 to Kyles Lane, according to Kenton County dispatch. No one was hurt, but the ramp closed until road crews could treat it.

Other crashes or slick roads also closed I-471 at I-275 in Campbell County and I-75 near the I-71 split in Boone County, dispatchers there say.

Both highways are open, but watch for icy areas, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Persistent snow band continues over the metro and areas of the I-275 loop. Additional minor accumulation likely up to another quarter of an inch. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ven0Swqfwb — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 28, 2022

Our morning low temperature fell to 25 degrees.

We won’t warm up much later. The high will only make it to 28.

Tonight’s low will slip to 9 degrees with a wind chill of zero.

Crash at 71SB at Kyles Ln.

Snow is coming down in the area. Watch for slick spots! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/kNmjIBDyP9 — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) January 28, 2022

Snow moved into Hamilton County and Clermont County, leaving less than an inch to a trace and more snow the further east you go

Parts of Clermont County like Bach Buxton Road are still snow-covered pic.twitter.com/19qRlIoA0G — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) January 28, 2022

Looking ahead to next week, a nice warming trend will push temperatures into the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

