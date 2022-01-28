Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory

Friday First Alert Forecast
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Frank Marzullo
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas to the west and southwest of Cincinnati until 10 o’clock tonight.

An additional one to two inches of snow may fall in some spots.

MORE: Weather forecast | Radar

Several crashes were reported after midnight as a result of the snow.

A jackknifed truck caused lengthy delays on northbound Interstate 71/75 by blocking the ramp to I-275 most of the morning. The wreck finally cleared just before 11 a.m.

Several crashes were reported Thursday morning in the city of Cincinnati but none were serious, police say.

Ice was reported on Whitfield Street between Terrace and Dixmyth avenues, prompting officers to divert traffic in the area until further notice.

Earlier Thursday in Northern Kentucky, a vehicle slid off the ramp from southbound Interstate 71/75 to Kyles Lane, according to Kenton County dispatch. No one was hurt, but the ramp closed until road crews could treat it.

Other crashes or slick roads also closed I-471 at I-275 in Campbell County and I-75 near the I-71 split in Boone County, dispatchers there say.

Looking ahead to next week, a nice warming trend will push temperatures into the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

