First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas to the west and southwest of Cincinnati until 10 o’clock tonight.

An additional one to two inches of snow may fall in some spots.

A look at the snow in Hamilton where 2-4” of snow has fallen across Butler County! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8cN4kkbaUj — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) January 28, 2022

FIRST ALERT!! There is MORE snow coming. As a matter of fact, this could be the heaviest snow we've seen yet. Be aware of heavy snow through this afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties west of Cincinnati until 10pm. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/G1m9MT3o6e — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) January 28, 2022

Several crashes were reported after midnight as a result of the snow.

A jackknifed truck caused lengthy delays on northbound Interstate 71/75 by blocking the ramp to I-275 most of the morning. The wreck finally cleared just before 11 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp to I-275 from NB I-71 is BLOCKED due to jakknifed truck@FOX19Lauren pic.twitter.com/A2rHyfKacR — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 28, 2022

Several crashes were reported Thursday morning in the city of Cincinnati but none were serious, police say.

Roads in Downtown Cincy are snow covered and with temps falling and staying WELL BELOW freezing residential streets and rural roads will will be slick and dangerous overnight @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/acNSZZMN2V — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 28, 2022

Ice was reported on Whitfield Street between Terrace and Dixmyth avenues, prompting officers to divert traffic in the area until further notice.

Earlier Thursday in Northern Kentucky, a vehicle slid off the ramp from southbound Interstate 71/75 to Kyles Lane, according to Kenton County dispatch. No one was hurt, but the ramp closed until road crews could treat it.

Other crashes or slick roads also closed I-471 at I-275 in Campbell County and I-75 near the I-71 split in Boone County, dispatchers there say.

Looking ahead to next week, a nice warming trend will push temperatures into the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

